Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

PGHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,844. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

