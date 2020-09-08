Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 48,539 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,854,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,214,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,459. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

