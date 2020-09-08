Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OILK stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,592 shares. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

