Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 38,804 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 12.28% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

