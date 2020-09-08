Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10,756.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. 46,668 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

