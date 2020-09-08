Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPXL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,644,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

