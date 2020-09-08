Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,183. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

