Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.42 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,125,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,965.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 228,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. 115,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

