Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 281,676.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 726,726 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 205,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 118,623 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,480.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,583 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

