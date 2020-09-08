Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.78 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $196.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,979. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $209.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.