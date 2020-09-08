Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,749. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

