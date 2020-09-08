Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,483,623 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $914,000.

NYSEARCA EWP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 75,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

