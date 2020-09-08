Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,494 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.57% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.