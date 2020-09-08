Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.52. 22,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

