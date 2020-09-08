Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 532.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $124.38.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

