Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,543 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

