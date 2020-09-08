Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 363,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 300,273 shares during the period.

Shares of BWZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,890. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

