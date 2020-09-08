Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 58,113 iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 24,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.