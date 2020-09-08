Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 52,527 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

ITB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,509 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

