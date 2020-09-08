Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,721,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,299,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,738.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 506,399 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 980,246 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

