Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 81,928 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 13,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

