Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 76,519 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

