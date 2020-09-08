Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 112,006 United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.06% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 101.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:UGA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 8,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,970. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

