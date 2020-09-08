Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 188,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,845. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

