Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 84,949 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 877.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 1,252,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,057,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 408,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,887. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

