Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 26,606 Shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 95.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Horizons DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of DAX stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,913. Horizons DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.