FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $62,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Conning Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.69. 17,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,048. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

