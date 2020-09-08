Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce $299.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Fitbit reported sales of $347.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.