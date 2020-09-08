Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 120.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 533,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,088,000 after purchasing an additional 291,944 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,387,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

