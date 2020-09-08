First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.21% of First Republic Bank worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 24,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

