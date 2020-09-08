First National Bank of South Miami Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

