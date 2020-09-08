First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,130 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. 51,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

