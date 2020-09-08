First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,130 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 51,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.