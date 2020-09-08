First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 311.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,754. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.