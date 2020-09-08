First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 789 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 137,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,375,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,841. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

