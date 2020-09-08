First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 19,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

