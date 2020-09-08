First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

OTIS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

