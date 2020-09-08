First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 137,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

