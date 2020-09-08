First National Bank of South Miami Makes New $36,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 238,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

