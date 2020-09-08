First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,708,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

