First National Bank of South Miami Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.