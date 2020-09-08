First National Bank of South Miami Has $30,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $8.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,708,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.