First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.