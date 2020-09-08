First National Bank of South Miami Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 238,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,729. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

