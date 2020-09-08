First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 790 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 124,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 103,737 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 401,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,971,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.