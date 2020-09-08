First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes $304,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 596,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

