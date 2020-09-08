First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes $231,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,237. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

