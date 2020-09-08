First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,232,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,012. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $136.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01.

