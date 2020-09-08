First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 1,298 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 9,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.