First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,835,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,490,000 after purchasing an additional 789,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,873 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,514,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,614,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. 497,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

